Al Marar heads UAE delegation participating in 160th session of Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Council

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, has headed the United Arab Emirates delegation participating in the 160th meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Ministerial Council, which was held today in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The final statement issued by the 160th session of the GCC Ministerial Council included the latest developments in joint Gulf action and developments in regional and global political issues.

The statement also referred to strengthening partnerships with other countries, and continuing communications and strategic relations between the GCC member states and regional and international countries and organisations.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, joint ministerial meetings were held separately with the Republic of Yemen and the Republic of Türkiye, during which aspects of cooperation and reinforcing coordination were discussed. Furthermore, views were exchanged on regional and international developments within the framework of the strategic dialogue.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.