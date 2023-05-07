Arab foreign ministers agree on Syria's return to the Arab League

The spokesperson for the Arab League confirmed that Arab foreign ministers have adopted a decision to allow Syria to resume its seat in the organization.

According to Sky News Arabia, the decision to bring Syria back was voted on unanimously by the Arab ministers in the League.

Official Iraqi media reported that the diplomatic efforts of dialogue and Arab integration, which Iraq has adopted, played a role in Syria's return to the Arab League.

The meeting of Arab foreign ministers took place in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, before the Arab League summit scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on May 19. The meeting came a few days after a meeting of regional diplomats in Jordan to discuss a roadmap for returning Syria to the League, amid ongoing de-escalation in the conflict.

Syria's membership in the Arab League, which includes 22 countries, was suspended in the early months of the Syrian civil war twelve years ago, and Arab countries later imposed economic sanctions on Damascus.

