Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ban on UNRWA

The Arab Parliament has strongly condemned the Israeli ban on the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) within Palestinian territories.

The Parliament described this action as a crime against humanity and a blatant challenge to all international resolutions and laws regarding the protection of Palestinian refugees.

In a statement today, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Yamahi emphasised the critical role of UNRWA, which provides aid and relief to approximately 6.4 million Palestinian refugees, including two million refugees in Gaza Strip currently facing unprecedented aggression and starvation.

The Parliament Speaker called on the international community, the UN Security Council, international bodies, and human rights organisations to take immediate action to pressure Israel to reverse its decision and to support UNRWA in continuing its essential services for Palestinian refugees.

