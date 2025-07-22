AstraZeneca plans to invest $50 billion in US by 2030

AstraZeneca has announced a US$50 billion investment in the United States by 2030, building on America’s global leadership in medicines manufacturing and R&D.

This investment is expected to create tens of thousands of new, highly skilled direct and indirect jobs across the country, powering growth and delivering next-generation medicines for patients in America and worldwide.

The cornerstone of this landmark investment is a new multi-billion-dollar US manufacturing facility that will produce drug substances for the company’s innovative weight management and metabolic portfolio, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9 and combination small molecule products. The new state-of-the-art centre will produce small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides.

This multi-billion dollar capital investment is in addition to the $3.5 billion announced in November 2024.

The drug substance facility, planned to be in the Commonwealth of Virginia, would be AstraZeneca’s largest single manufacturing investment in the world. The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimise production.

The $50 billion investment across the company's R&D and manufacturing footprint in the US over the next five years also includes expanding the R&D facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland; building a state-of-the-art R&D centre in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts; establishing manufacturing facilities for cell therapy in Rockville, Maryland and Tarzana, California; continue manufacturing expansion in Mount Vernon, Indiana; and expanding the specialty manufacturing in Coppell, Texas.