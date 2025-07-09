Bahrain commends UAE's efforts in rescuing commercial ship crew in Red Sea

The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its welcome and appreciation for the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in rescuing the crew of the commercial ship ‘Magic Seas’, after it was targeted in the Red Sea waters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the UAE’s effective and responsible humanitarian response, as well as its swift coordination and fruitful cooperation with international maritime authorities, including the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In a statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry also expressed Bahrain’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted the commercial vessel and its civilian crew while transiting the Red Sea. It considered the incident a threat to international navigation routes, global trade, and the marine environment.

The Ministry called for intensified regional and international efforts to safeguard maritime security, ensure the safety of waterways, and promote peace and stability in the region and the world, in line with international law and relevant international agreements.

