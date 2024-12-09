6.25 PM Monday, 9 December 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:30 06:49 12:14 15:11 17:33 18:52
09 December 2024
Advanced
Home

Bashar Al-Assad arrives in Moscow with family

Published
By WAM

Former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his family have arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, this evening, according to the Russian news agency TASS, which cited a Kremlin source.

The agency reported that Russia has granted Al-Assad and his family asylum on humanitarian grounds.

The source also stated, "Russia consistently supports efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis and believes it is essential to resume negotiations under United Nations auspices."

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 9 December 2024 16:58