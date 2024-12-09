Bashar Al-Assad arrives in Moscow with family

Former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his family have arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, this evening, according to the Russian news agency TASS, which cited a Kremlin source.

The agency reported that Russia has granted Al-Assad and his family asylum on humanitarian grounds.

The source also stated, "Russia consistently supports efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis and believes it is essential to resume negotiations under United Nations auspices."

