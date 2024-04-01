'Birds of Goodness' executes 20th humanitarian aid airdrop in north Gaza

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the implementation of the 20th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid as part of the "Birds of Goodness" operation.

Two C17 aircraft belonging to the UAE Air Force and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Egyptian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation.

The airdrop was carried out over inaccessible isolated areas in the northern Gaza Strip via three aircraft carrying 82 tonnes of food and relief aid, bringing the total amount of aid airdrops ‏to 989 tonnes since the beginning of the operation.

The Birds of Goodness operation is part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to support Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.