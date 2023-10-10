BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of $20 million in aid to the Palestinian people

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of US$20 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

The aid, which will be channelled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), comes as part of the UAE's policy to provide urgent relief and assistance to vulnerable populations and those in need around the world in times of crisis.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.