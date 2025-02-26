'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Bahrain

Participants at the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, held in Bahrain's capital, Manama, have endorsed "The Call of the People of Qiblah". This charter, rich in principles, aims to foster dialogue and understanding among various Islamic sects and schools of thought.

The conference was attended by His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and featured the participation of over 400 scholars and leaders.

This declaration emanates from the inherent unity of the 'Muslim Ummah,' [Muslim nation] ordained by its Creator, Allah Almighty, as a singular nation—a model of balance and excellence intended to serve as a guiding light for humanity. It solidifies the foundation for nurturing mutual affection and compassion among its people and fostering Islamic fraternity among the people of the Qiblah.

The call underscored that Islamic fraternity is deeply ingrained and enduring, extending beyond mere proximity or convergence among Muslims.

It acknowledged that the reasons for doctrinal diversity, both natural and situational, are not the objectives of the call. Rather, it confirmed that jurisprudential and doctrinal differences are legitimate and should remain untouched. The call stated that attempts to amalgamate these schools into one or to blend them in a way that diminishes their unique characteristics are neither practical nor rational and, therefore, not sought after.

The charter declared that members of the Muslim Ummah must recognise the essential elements that will enable the Ummah to reclaim its renaissance and assert its active presence on both Islamic and global stages.

Furthermore, the call underscored that the unity of the Muslim Ummah is a sacred covenant and a protected pact, not subject to compromise or negligence. It is an imperative that must be consciously maintained, manifested in conduct, and deeply embedded in educational curricula and discourse.

The Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the inaugural session of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference, which was held under the patronage of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on 19th-20th Febraury.

