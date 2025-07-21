China discovers world's deepest sandstone-type industrial uranium mineralisation

China has discovered the world's deepest sandstone-type industrial uranium mineralisation at a depth of 1,820 metres in the Tarim Basin, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

This discovery sets a new global record for the deepest sandstone-type industrial uranium mineralisation ever found, according to People's Daily Online.

Uranium exploration aims to locate and identify uranium deposits of industrial value, assessing their resource potential and development prospects. Industrial uranium mineralisation serves as a direct and reliable indicator for discovering industrial uranium deposits.

The mineralisation discovered this time represents China's first finding of thick industrial uranium mineralisation within the reddish, variegated strata of a previously unexplored area in the heart of the desert within the Tarim Basin. It fills a gap in mineral prospecting within China's largest desert-covered region.

The discovery plays an exemplary and leading role in sandstone uranium exploration and will significantly enhance China's capability and expertise in uranium resource exploration in desert regions, said the CAEA.