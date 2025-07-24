China, EU leaders meet in Beijing to discuss advancing relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday, as the 25th China-EU Summit opened with the aim of strengthening relations.

During the summit, President Xi Jinping stated that Chinese and European leaders must "make correct strategic choices that meet the expectations of the people and stand the test of history," according to China Central Television (CCTV).

Von der Leyen described the summit as an opportunity to “both advance and rebalance our relationship.”

The summit holds particular significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union.