Commander of Joint Operations visits 44th Guard Fleet of Chinese PLA Navy

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, today visited the 44th Guard Fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy), at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi.

During his visit, Maj. Gen. Al Ameri was briefed on the tasks and duties of the fleet and the advanced naval devices and equipment of Chinese destroyer Zibo.

Aspects of cooperation and several common military topics were also discussed, as well as ways to enhance and develop them to serve the interests of the two countries.

