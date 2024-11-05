Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes visit to Ethiopia

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded a visit to the Republic of Ethiopia, where he led the UAE delegation at the World Without Hunger Conference in Addis Ababa, on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was bid farewell from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The conference aims to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to ensure global food security, seeking to foster enhanced collaboration and strategic partnerships among various stakeholders and institutions worldwide.

