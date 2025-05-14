Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Saudi Crown Prince on sidelines of Gulf–US Summit in Riyadh

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met, today, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the Gulf–US Summit held in Riyadh.

The meeting focused on the longstanding bonds between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various fields, supporting the mutual interests of both nations and their people.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Saudi Crown Prince also exchanged views on several regional and international affairs and underscored the importance of consolidating Gulf efforts to address challenges to enhance regional stability and support continued development and prosperity.

