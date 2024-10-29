Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Singapore discuss strengthening bilateral relations

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held official talks with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, at the Singapore Parliament House.

Prime Minister Wong warmly welcomed H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the significance of this visit in reinforcing collaborative ties and promoting joint efforts across all fields between the UAE and Singapore.

The discussions focused on enhancing strategic bilateral relations and exploring avenues for further development across various sectors, aimed at advancing mutual interests and fostering benefits for the people of both countries.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Prime Minister of Singapore also reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, recognising the ongoing efforts by both nations to expand their collaboration across various key sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the significance of strengthening UAE-Singapore partnerships, underscoring the shared visions that unite the two countries and their people across developmental, economic, and technological fields, encompassing key sectors such as AI, advanced technology solutions, innovation, clean energy, and urban planning, aimed at supporting sustainable development efforts in both nations.

His Highness also emphasised the UAE's commitment to exploring new opportunities for cooperation with Singapore across areas of shared interest, particularly in initiatives that prioritise innovation, sustainability, comprehensive development, and the development of a knowledge-based economy.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote a message in the guestbook at the Parliament House, stating, “Today, I had the pleasure of meeting with His Excellency Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, where we discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and strategic partnerships across various vital sectors to meet the aspirations of our people.”

Attending the meeting were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

Also in attendance at the meeting were several senior officials from the government of Singapore.

