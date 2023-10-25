Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President meets Canadian Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met with Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, to discuss means to further develop cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting touched on several regional and international issues of common interest and the current developments in the Middle East region and their repercussions.

Gargash reiterated the UAE's position based on the need to address the humanitarian crisis, protect civilians, contain the crisis, and return to sustainable political solutions to prevent the region from recurring crises.

The meeting also touched on the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Dr. Gargash highlighted the significance of the event and its role in mobilising international efforts to address climate change and its repercussions and to find relevant concrete solutions.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.