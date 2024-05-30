Dr. Anwar Gargash reaffirms UAE’s unwavering stance on the indisputable legitimacy of the Palestinian cause

On the second day of the Arab Media Forum, held as part of the Arab Media Summit, an engaging session saw His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the UAE President delving into the ongoing war in Gaza, its profound humanitarian and political implications, and the dysfunctional state of the world order.



The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.



Dr. Anwar Gargash said the plight of the Palestinians has been a central concern for Arab leaders and people since the war began. He said that under the directives of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country has taken swift action to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.



He shared that he has visited Gaza and witnessed the severe overcrowding firsthand.

Dr. Anwar Gargash highlighted that the violence against Palestinian civilians in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels of brutality and inhumanity. He emphasised that the containment policy has dramatically failed, as the injustice and oppression imposed on Palestinians by the Israeli government has reached unprecedented levels.



He further emphasised the indisputable legitimacy of the Palestinian cause, asserting that a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved through a two-state solution, with East Jerusalem serving as the capital of the Palestinian state.



Dr. Gargash underscored that while global conscience may support the Palestinian cause, it should not be the primary means for its resolution. He stressed that the establishment of any Jewish state should occur concurrently with the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Dr. Gargash pointed out that the existing world order is unjust and ineffective, highlighting the glaring double standards. He emphasised that replacing this dysfunctional world order would require a global consensus, which is difficult to achieve. Instead, Dr. Gargash urged Arab nations to work together to build a strong Arab voice that advocates for their issues on the global stage. He also called for an end to self-criticism, encouraging Arab nations to form a united bloc that can effectively make its voice heard globally and defend their interests.

He also emphasised the UAE's commitment to diversifying its partnerships, and highlighted the nation's commitment to establishing strong ties with all countries. Dr. Gargash said the UAE also continues to work to further deepen its relations with its neighboring countries.

Speaking on the shifting dynamics of the news media landscape, Dr. Gargash acknowledged the importance of delivering news quickly but stressed that quality content is key to meeting the audience’s needs.



The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Jumaa Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC).



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.