Dubai Cares' Global Education Transformation Framework gains support from Education Business Group

Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation, a catalyzing framework developed by the UAE-based global philanthropic organization to guide nations as they chart their way towards the transformation of education for their children and youth, has attracted support from Education Business Group (EBG), a non-profit formed under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and servicing 53% of the city’s private school student cohort. EBG, the first organization to support the Framework, has donated AED 531,517 to support Dubai Cares with its operationalization efforts globally.

Showcased during the United Nations (UN) Transforming Education Summit (2022) at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation calls for a “whole-of-society” ecosystem approach built on cross-sectoral collaboration to transform education in a way that creates equal opportunities across countries and accelerates human development towards a prosperous and sustainable future for all. The Framework has been widely endorsed by the international education community and was a key reference tool for the national consultation processes adopted by countries in the lead up to the United Nations Transforming Education Summit.

In line with EBG’s role to strengthen the culture of collaboration within the private sector and its affiliated stakeholders, the Framework calls for a robust partnership between public and private actors with a focus on elevating the private sectors’ contribution to the education ecosystem as a key stakeholder and contributor. As EBG continues to initiate forward-thinking strategies that ensure educational sustainability, the donation will contribute towards operationalizing the Framework in a way that responds to the needs of countries globally in line with their national transformation agendas.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “The betterment of humanity through education needs to be our collective goal if we are to leave a stronger and more sustainable future for the coming generations. Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation is a call to action for all stakeholders to rethink their current strategies and rewire the education narrative so that we can equip our children and youth with the values, skills, knowledge and experiences they need to successfully navigate their way through the complexities of the future. We thank Education Business Group for extending their support that will contribute to moving this ambition from vision to reality.”

On behalf of the EBG, Poonam Bhojani, Chief Executive Officer of Innoventures Education added: “We are proud to be supporting Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation and contribute to a greater cause that will ensure a sustainable knowledge economy for future generations.”

“Together with the committee members of EBG, we believe that the Framework will empower the community and stakeholders to innovate and initiate a new mindset of learning to future-proof education”, said Kumar Verma, Managing Director of Scholars International Group and Chairperson of the EBG.

As Dubai further cements its position as a strong and successful knowledge economy, Dubai Cares’ Framework for Global Education Transformation opens new opportunities for partnerships and deeper and more meaningful engagement within the wider education ecosystem.

