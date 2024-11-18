Dubai Future Forum 2024 Kicks Off Tomorrow, Convening Leading Global Futurists at Museum of the Future

The third edition of the Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, will start tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19, at the Museum of the Future. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the event will provide an optimal platform for global thought leaders to develop actionable solutions for the future.

Hosted by Dubai Future Foundation, the Forum will be held on November 19-20, bringing together over 150 prominent speakers from the UAE and around the world. It will also welcome more than 2,500 experts from around 100 countries, along with representatives from 100 leading international organisations specialising in futurism.

Global Hub for Futurists

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Managing Director of DFF, referred to the Dubai Future Forum as a global platform for future foresight and collaboration. Reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Forum underscores Dubai’s commitment to preparing for the future and capitalising on emerging opportunities.

HE Al Gergawi said: "Dubai and the UAE have become a global hub for futurists passionate about shaping the future to explore transformative shifts, identify priorities, and raise recommendations to support decision-makers to ensure global readiness for future changes."

“Rapid transformations in technology, society, and the environment make it essential to continuously revisit our government’s priorities for future readiness and the tools needed to achieve this. A government’s success depends on its ability to anticipate and benefit from future opportunities. Through the Dubai Future Forum, we will bring together experts and decision-makers to build strong international partnerships and design solutions for a better future for all humanity,” His Excellency added.

Day 1 Sessions

The Forum will delve into five key themes: Foresight Insights, Transforming Humanity, Optimising Health, Empowering Generations, and Futuring Nature. These themes will be explored through multiple sessions addressing some of the most critical challenges and opportunities shaping our world.

Panels & Keynotes

The opening day of the Dubai Future Forum 2024 will feature a dynamic program of panels and keynote sessions, beginning with ‘From Deep Space to Deep Ocean: A Future of Exploration and Discovery’, featuring Sara Sabry, the first Arab and African female astronaut, Professor Oussama Khatib, creator of the deep-sea exploration robot OceanOneK, and Suaad Al Harthi, a National Geographic explorer.

Other key sessions include ‘Concepts of Time: How Do They Shape Our Future?’, with Jonathan Keats, applied philosophy expert; Ann Beate Hovind, Chair of the Future Library Trust; and Dr. Patrick Noack of the Dubai Future Foundation. Keynote addresses by Dr. Parag Khanna, founder of AlphaGeo, on ‘Setting the Scene: Where is Humanity Going?’, and Dr. Jordan Nguyen Founder of Psykinetic, on ‘Enter the Future: Technology for Humanity’, will also take place, alongside ‘Making the Case: Which Way to the Future?’, featuring His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Institute.

Thematic Sessions

Alongside the panels and keynotes, the first day will feature 15 specialised thematic sessions, covering topics such as societal transformations, future ecosystems, generational opportunities, and advancements in healthcare. Global experts will discuss pressing questions and critical views on topics such as the rights of nature, the future of the pharmaceutical industry in AI era, and humanity’s ability to control its future. A notable session will include Japanese cardiologist Makoto Suzuki, who is 92 years old, discussing longevity research.

The Foresight Insights theme will include the following panels: ‘Beyond the National: How to Future at the Multilateral, Global and Local Levels?’, ‘Foresight in Practice: What Can We Learn from Around the Globe?’, and ‘Network Weaving: How Can the Practice of Linking Past, Present, and Future Lead to Systemic Change?’.

The Transforming Humanity theme will include the sessions: ‘Investing in a Better Future: What Will Be the Role of Philanthropy?’ and ‘Future by Design: How Materials Are Shaping Our World?’, and ‘Echoes of Tomorrow: What Impact can Science Fiction Have on Imagining the Future?’.

The Futuring Nature theme will explore the following sessions: ‘Wild Comeback: Will We Engineer Nature Resilience in the Future?’, ‘Futuring the Law: Which Rights Will Nature Stand For?’, and ‘Deeper Underground: Why the Fungi Hype?’.

The Empowering Generations theme will present the sessions: ‘Power of Traditions: How Can Myths Unlock Innovation?’, ‘The Control Illusion: Are Humans Really Shaping the Future?’, and ‘The Grief Stage: How Can Society Overcome Future Challenges?’.

The Optimising Health theme will address critical sessions including: ‘Pharma’s New Frontier: How Is Outside Innovation Reshaping Drug Discovery?’, ‘Longevity Cities: Utopia or Dystopia?’, and ‘Earth’s Checkup: What Can We Gain by Connecting Our Wellbeing to Our Planet’s Future?’.

Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity

The Forum will host the ‘Dubai Future Solutions – Prototypes for Humanity’ initiative, showcasing the top 100 prototypes and innovative solutions at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers. Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, this initiative is a collaboration between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, which has pledged AED 100 million to support innovation and technology in Dubai. As part of this initiative, the Dubai Future Solutions Awards, taking place on the first day of the forum, will celebrate groundbreaking projects that contribute to building a better future.

Activations & Workshops

The first day of the forum will feature interactive workshops, including ‘Future of Making: A New Material Culture?’ by ARUP, ‘Flipping the Script: How Can Films Shape Positive AI Futures?’ by the Future of Life Institute, and ‘Shaping Health Futures: What Actions Today Will Build a Healthier Tomorrow?’ by the World Health Organisation and Museum of Discovery (MOD). Complementing these will be engaging activations such as ‘Play-Full Futures’ and ‘Foresight Games Showcase’.

This year’s edition of the forum will also introduce city-wide activations aimed at bringing the concepts of future design closer to socity. These events, combining art and cinema, will take place at Cinema Akil in One Central, Alserkal Avenue, and The Courtyard in Al Qouz from November 18-21.

For more information about the Dubai Future Forum 2024, please visit: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/dubai-future-forum-2024

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.