Dubai Humanitarian airlifts 71.6 MT of critical medical supplies to Gaza

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has airlifted another consignment of urgent relief supplies for Gaza. The aid was transported via El Arish, Egypt, in a coordinated effort to support the affected and displaced population.

A Boeing 747, departing from Dubai Royal Air Wing, carried 71.6 metric tonnes (MT) of essential medical supplies, including cholera treatment kits, Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK), and Emergency Relief Health (ERH) kits provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Food Programme-United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP-UNHRD).

His Excellency Mohammed Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian, expressed deep concern for those affected by the crisis, stating: "At Dubai Humanitarian, our priority is to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by the devastating conflict in Gaza. With the invaluable support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we are able to swiftly mobilise aid and reach those who are enduring unimaginable hardships. We remain committed to ensuring that essential relief reaches the people who need it most."

This is the 19th shipment Dubai Humanitarian has facilitated for Gaza since the beginning of the emergency in October 2023. The supplies, valued at AED3.8 million ($ 1,037,560), are expected to aid over 300,000 Gazans, offering life-saving relief.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director for WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office, said: “WHO has delivered over US$9.2 million in essential medicines, health supplies, and equipment for Gaza since the conflict began, representing nearly 40% of all shipments from our logistics hub in Dubai. The flight, carrying 62.3 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines for non-communicable and communicable diseases, is one of a total of 13 charter flights coordinated by Dubai Humanitarian for WHO since the start of the crisis, allowing us and our partners to swiftly deliver critical health supplies. This lifeline has been made possible by the generous support and coordination of the Government of Dubai and Dubai Humanitarian, whose strong partnerships are vital to our humanitarian efforts in Gaza and beyond."

“Thanks to the UAE leadership, the bold foresight of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dubai Humanitarian’s strong support, the UAE has shown steadfast commitment to humanitarian action across the globe for decades. This latest airlift of 71 metric tonnes of life-saving relief supplies to the most vulnerable people of Gaza is a clear illustration of this enduring commitment. As the humanitarian logistics arm of the United Nations, WFP is proud to do its part to complement UN and other humanitarian partners’ efforts to provide timely and effective support to those most in need”, said Stephen Anderson, WFP Representative to the GCC.

In parallel, Dubai Humanitarian continues to support the international humanitarian community's global response efforts, including through the Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF). Recently, Dubai Humanitarian also facilitated the transportation of medical supplies to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to combat the MPOX outbreak in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

