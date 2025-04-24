Dubai Humanitarian airlifts of critical medical supplies to support emergency efforts in Gaza

- Under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai Humanitarian airlifts 56.8 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies to support emergency efforts in Gaza

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has facilitated a new relief airlift to support emergency efforts in Gaza. The operation delivered 56.8 metric tonnes of critical medical supplies, provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), to El Arish Airport in Egypt.

Valued at over AED4.33 million, the shipment departed Dubai on 23 April aboard a B747F aircraft operated by the Dubai Air Wing. The latest delivery marks the 25th airlift coordinated by Dubai Humanitarian in response to the Gaza crisis.

The supplies are intended to replenish medical stocks in El Arish, ensuring immediate readiness for deployment into Gaza once access is secured. The shipment is expected to provide critical assistance to more than 250,000 people.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “At the heart of Dubai Humanitarian’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to serving humanity, wherever and whenever needed. Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we remain dedicated to supporting international humanitarian efforts by facilitating the rapid delivery of life-saving aid to the people of Gaza. In the face of immense human suffering, it is our duty to stand in solidarity with those affected. Every shipment we help deliver is a message of hope and humanity, reminding those in crisis that they are not forgotten.”

Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said: “Responding to the urgent and unmet needs of Palestinians, the World Health Organization is dispatching 56 metric tonnes of essential medicines, including specialised medications needed to treat patients recovering from trauma-related injuries and psychological trauma. WHO has already delivered over 175 metric tonnes of health supplies and equipment this year. This flight carries trauma equipment and surgical supplies to equip surgeons and health facilities with urgently needed materials to save lives and alleviate suffering. We are grateful to Dubai Humanitarian and the Government of Dubai for their unwavering support of our health emergency response and their commitment to humanitarian causes around the world. WHO’s Logistics Hub in Dubai is at the forefront of our health emergency operations. It enables us to deliver more supplies, to more people, at a lower cost—at a time when per-patient costs are more critical than ever.”

Since January 2025, Dubai Humanitarian has facilitated four dedicated airlifts to El Arish, delivering nearly 256 metric tonnes of WHO medical supplies. As the world’s largest humanitarian logistics hub, Dubai Humanitarian continues to coordinate closely with United Nations agencies, international NGOs, and government partners to enable the rapid and efficient delivery of critical aid from Dubai to crisis-

