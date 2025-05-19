Dubai Humanitarian dispatches sea shipment to support earthquake-hit communities in Myanmar

Aid consignment, arranged in collaboration with UNHCR, includes more than 167 metric tonnes of essential relief items

Shipment to support nearly 80,000 individuals impacted by the disaster that struck the country in late March

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has dispatched a sea shipment of critical aid supplies to Myanmar in response to the devastating earthquake that struck the country in late March.

Organised in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the shipment departed from Jebel Ali Port and is currently en route to Yangon. The aid consignment includes more than 167 metric tonnes of essential relief items such as tarpaulins, kitchen sets, solar lamps and buckets, aimed at supporting nearly 80,000 individuals impacted by the disaster.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “Every shipment we facilitate carries not just supplies, but a message of solidarity. In moments of crisis, it’s not only about how fast we respond, but how consistently we stand by communities in need. This marks the first of two planned shipments by sea and follows two humanitarian airlifts we facilitated last month. Through sea, air, and coordination, we remain committed to delivering hope, protection, and practical support.”

The Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF) fully covered the transportation costs of the shipment, enabling international relief partners to expand the reach and impact of their operations in response to evolving humanitarian needs on the ground.

Dr. Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor and UNHCR’s Representative to the GCC countries, commended the UAE’s leading humanitarian role in enabling and facilitating the operations of aid organisations in emergency response efforts across the region and globally. He highlighted the importance of the international humanitarian stockpiles hosted in Dubai, which continue to serve as a vital lifeline for affected communities.

He said: “More than a month after the devastating earthquakes, communities in Myanmar are still enduring harsh conditions. They are struggling with inadequate shelter, overcrowded displacement sites, damaged water supply systems, and limited sanitation services, urgently requiring aid. With thanks to the logistical support of Dubai Humanitarian, UNHCR continues to send essential relief items to assist the most vulnerable survivors in the hardest-hit areas.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.