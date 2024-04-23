Dubai Humanitarian's relief stockpiles surge to $195 million: CEO

Giuseppe Saba, CEO of Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH), has announced that DXBH currently houses a staggering $190-195 million in humanitarian aid stockpiles, representing a remarkable 333% increase compared to $45 million seven years ago.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the DXBH's Global Meeting, Saba emphasised the growing presence of the humanitarian community in Dubai and its rapid response to emergencies.

He noted that over 1,200 shipments are dispatched annually, carrying humanitarian aid worth US$140-150 million to 135 countries.

He highlighted Dubai's extensive humanitarian initiatives over the past two decades and its commitment to furthering humanitarian efforts, including sustainability projects and awareness campaigns targeting youth involvement.

Underlining the need for global preparedness and individual engagement in humanitarian endeavours, Saba expressed confidence in collective action. He added, "It is no coincidence that we have become the largest humanitarian institution in the world."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.