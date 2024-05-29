Dubai Press Club launches ‘Arab Podcast Programme’ to foster growth of audio content creation in the region

Region’s first-of-its-kind initiative was launched on the second day of the Arab Media Forum

Serving as a platform to discover and nurture exceptional podcasting talent, programme seeks to accelerate the sector’s growth

Programme will catalyse innovation, creativity and meaningful storytelling in the Arab world’s digital media

Programme launched in collaboration with leading regional and global podcasting platforms



The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced the launch of the ‘Arab Podcast Programme’, the first initiative of its kind in the region that seeks to foster the growth of audio content creation and nurture the skillsets of content creators across the Arab world. The announcement was made at a press conference held on the second day of the Arab Media Forum organised as part of the Arab Media Summit.



Launched in collaboration with leading regional and global podcasting platforms, the initiative is part of DPC’s efforts to further drive the development of the region’s media industry and build the podcasting capabilities of audio content creators and media professionals.



The ‘Arab Podcast Programme’ was launched based on the recommendations outlined in a podcasting industry report that was issued by the Dubai Press Club. Titled ‘Generating Insights into the Podcasting Industry in the Arab World’, the first comprehensive study of its kind in the region documents the evolution and growth of podcasting in the Arab world, offering comparisons with global trends and highlighting opportunities for further development.



The Programme’s partners include: Hakawati, The Direction Podcast, Podeo, Amaeya Media, the American University in Dubai, Wajeez, Dubai Media Incorporated, Focus Academy, Shure, SOWT, Kerning Cultures, Arabian Radio Network, RSS.com, Dukkan Media, Anghami, and Sky News Arabia.



Largest platform

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and President of DPC, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the ‘Arab Podcast Programme’, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting the growth of podcasting in the Arab world. This Programme reflects our commitment to nurturing audio content creators and empowering talent to contribute to the development of media in our region. Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we seek to constantly develop initiatives to enhance media growth and innovation. In line with DPC’s objectives to foster media skills in the region, the ‘Arab Podcast Programme’ provides a platform for honing the skills of aspiring and established audio content creators.”



Al Marri added: “Our vision is deeply aligned with Dubai's aspirations, as we strive to become a collaborative force in shaping the future of the media sector in the region. We work closely with leading industry stakeholders to identify the key factors driving the growth of new media. We are dedicated to working with our partners in the new phase of growth to enhance the capabilities of the region’s media and elevate its competitive edge.”



The comprehensive programme will provide specialised training through theoretical and practical courses, workshops, and panel discussions featuring renowned content creators. The initiative will serve as a platform to discover and develop exceptional talent while promoting the growth of the industry, which has attracted huge following among Arab audiences, particularly the youth.



Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of DPC, said: “The ‘Arab Podcast Programme’ will be implemented through collaborations with institutions that have demonstrated excellence in the podcasting domain and have delivered exceptional experiences. Through key events DPC organises such as the Dubai PodFest, the region’s largest gathering of podcasters, we have established robust partnerships with key stakeholders in the audio content industry. Their professional dedication and eagerness to provide comprehensive support to the programme have been truly inspiring. These partnerships enrich the programme and enhance its potential to make a positive impact on the entire Arab podcasting sector.”



Dr. Buhumaid added that the comprehensive programme features training in idea development, scriptwriting, recording techniques, montage, and marketing. “Participants will gain expertise in presentation techniques and dialogue, enabling them to produce and deliver high-quality Arabic audio content with impact,” she said.



During the press conference, Mahfoudha Saleh, Specialist, Media Talent Development, Dubai Press Club, said the Arab Podcast Programme was launched based on the recommendations of the ‘Generating Insights into the Podcasting Industry in the Arab World’ report issued by the Dubai Press Club.

She added that the Club is committed to adopting future-oriented ideas that facilitate the growth of the podcast industry in the Arab region. Additionally, DPC aims to equip content creators with the tools and support needed to thrive in the field.



Supported by leading media organisations, podcasting platforms, and media colleges, the Programme provides participants with the opportunity to expand their skills and explore promising career pathways within the podcasting industry, Dr. Buhumaid noted.



By equipping emerging and established podcasters with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in podcasting, the Programme will serve as a catalyst for innovation, creativity and meaningful storytelling in the Arab world’s digital media. By fostering talent and promoting the growth of the podcasting industry, the initiative consolidates Dubai’s status as a global focal point for media excellence and a leading hub for digital technologies.



Interested participants can register for the ‘Arab Podcast Programme’ on https://dapp24.paperform.co.



