Dubai private schools rank in top 14 globally for maths, science and reading

For the first time ever, Dubai private schools have ranked among the top 14 in the world in mathematics, science and reading in the most recent cycle of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), exceeding the National Agenda target of top 15.

Organised every three years by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), PISA measures the ability of 15-year-olds to use their reading, mathematics and science knowledge and skills to meet real-life challenges.

Dubai private schools ranked ninth globally in mathematics with a mean score of 497, exceeding the OECD average by 25 points. Dubai schools also ranked 13 globally in reading with a mean score of 498, and 14th in science, with a mean score of 503 points.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said: “Earlier this year we announced the biggest ever year-on-year increase in school student enrolment in Dubai. Today, we’re announcing the highest ever ranking by Dubai private schools in PISA. Through the leadership of their principals, the expertise of their teachers and the resolve of their students, our schools have gone beyond the national agenda targets and can rightfully take their place as among the best in the world.

“Dubai private schools were quick to resume face-to-face teaching and learning during the pandemic, enabling students and staff to reconnect and improve learning outcomes. We’re grateful to school leaders, teachers, parents, and students whose commitment to quality and improvement have made our private school community what it is today, and whose continued dedication will propel it into the future.”

Schools rated Outstanding scored 551 points in mathematics, 553 in science and 554 in reading, significantly higher than the OECD average of 472, 485 points and 476 points respectively.

IB curriculum schools performed the best, scoring 535 points in mathematics, 538 points in science, and 528 points in reading.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau said: “The performance of Dubai private schools in the latest round of PISA assessments shows our schoo

ls continue to offer a high quality of education across all curricula, which is on par with the best education systems around the world, and exceeds the UAE National Agenda targets.

“The effectiveness of our robust quality assurance system is reflected in the results of schools rated Good and better, which continue to outperform global averages in international assessments. We thank our schools for supporting their students throughout the pandemic and congratulate them on their outstanding achievement.”

A total of 9250 students from 171 schools offering eight different curricula participated in the PISA 2022 study.

More insights about Dubai private schools’ results in the latest PISA study can be found on the KHDA website.

