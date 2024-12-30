12.06 PM Monday, 30 December 2024
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

Philippine's seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.

