Egyptian President warns against full-blown regional war

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has warned against the region sliding into a full-blown war, stating that such a conflict would have severe repercussions for the security and resources of all nations and peoples in the region.

El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position on the necessity of halting escalation and preventing the expansion of the conflict.

The Egyptian President’s remarks came during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, where they discussed ongoing developments in the region, particularly the escalation in Gaza and Lebanon.

President El-Sisi emphasised the importance of intensifying international efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, halting violations in the West Bank, and ensuring sufficient humanitarian aid is delivered to alleviate civilian suffering.

