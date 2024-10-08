Emir of Kuwait receives Hamdan bin Mohammed and high-level UAE delegation accompanying him

His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, today received at Bayan Palace in the Kuwaiti capital His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. HH Sheikh Hamdan is leading a high-level UAE delegation on an official visit to Kuwait.

The Emir of Kuwait welcomed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and the UAE delegation, expressing appreciation for the UAE’s leadership and the strong fraternal ties that bind the two countries. Sheikh Hamdan, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to the UAE delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan conveyed to the Emir of Kuwait the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, voicing the UAE leadership’s heartfelt wishes for the health and happiness of the Emir, and for the continued progress and prosperity of Kuwait and its people.

Sheikh Hamdan praised Kuwait’s remarkable progress across various sectors and its efforts to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the ambitions outlined in the ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’ statement.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted Kuwait’s eminent stature on the regional and international stage, attributing it to the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the global respect Kuwait had earned on the strength of its honorable positions on key issues.

The meeting reviewed the enduring bilateral relations and the robust growth of the strategic partnership across various sectors, highlighting prospects for continued development based on shared goals and visions for comprehensive progress.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted that the strong fraternal and historical relations between the two countries provide a solid foundation for continued cooperation that promises to strengthen Gulf collaboration. He noted that the bilateral partnership is poised to reach new heights, backed up by farsighted agreements and a solid track record across key sectors.

The meeting reviewed recent events in the region and around the world, focusing on the evolving situation in the Middle East and the global challenges that call for increased international cooperation.

The two leaders also stressed the importance of finding effective solutions to mitigate the effects of conflicts and wars, which ultimately impede development and shatter aspirations for a secure and stable future that assures universal progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan met with other leaders during his visit, reviewing bilateral cooperation and achievements in various spheres. The meetings reiterated the importance of development plans tailored for the future to drive sustainable growth and prosperity for both sides.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.