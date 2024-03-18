Emir of Qatar receives Abdullah bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, today welcomed at his office at Lusail Palace, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The UAE Top Diplomat conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes to the State of Qatar and its people for more prosperity and progress. His Highness Sheikh Tamim reciprocated the greetings.

During the meeting, which was held as part of the UAE Foreign Minister's working visit to Doha, the fraternal relations and ways to support and develop bilateral cooperation were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of the fraternal UAE-Qatar relations and the two countries' continuous efforts to invest in all available opportunities to expand the paths of bilateral cooperation in a way that achieves their mutual interest and the higher good of their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Emir of Qatar for the warm welcome, expressing his best wishes to Qatar and its people for more progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Sciences and Technology.

