Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, today received H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, along with his accompanying delegation, at the Emiri Diwan in Doha.

At the start of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and their wishes for good health and well-being for the Emir of Qatar, and for further progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

In response, His Highness Sheikh Tamim conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with his wishes for continued growth and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The meeting discussed the close ties between the two nations and explored ways to enhance them, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

