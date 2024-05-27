Emirati-Korean relations unique, distinguished: UAE Ambassador to Korea

Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, emphasised that the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Republic of Korea comes within the framework of enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries, describing this partnership as “unique and distinguished”.

He noted that the two countries are always seeking to strengthen these strategic relations through multiple visits and meetings, adding that the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed that begins tomorrow to the Republic of Korea, will provide an opportunity to develop partnership in new fields and sectors.

He pointed out that during the recent meeting between the leadership of the two countries in January of last year in the UAE, an agreement was reached to expand the horizons of partnership in many vital sectors such as traditional energy, clean energy, peaceful nuclear energy, space sector, defence technology, education, health, and investments in various economic sectors, in addition to discussing a number of international issues of mutual interest.

In a related context, he revealed an increase in direct flights between the UAE and the Republic of Korea from 15 to 21 daily flights starting from October 2023.

He also explained that the increase in the number of flights between the two countries reflects the growing interest in travel between the two countries, noting that the Republic of Korea is a promising tourist destination given the level of development it has witnessed in the tourism sector, while the significant developments in the education and health sectors in Korea have contributed to enhancing its opportunities to receive more visitors from various countries worldwide.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.