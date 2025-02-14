Emirati Women Lead the Way: Forbes Middle East Highlights 20 Arab Women Transforming Government

Forbes Middle East has unveiled its list of the Top 20 Arab Women in Government, recognizing exceptional female leaders who are shaping policies and spearheading change across public institutions in the region.

This year’s ranking highlights the most influential women serving in government roles outside ministerial and parliamentary positions. These leaders are at the forefront of institutions, representing their nations in global organizations, and making strides in key sectors such as diplomacy, culture, technology, media, and environmental policies.

Emirati Women Take the Lead

With 11 Emirati women securing spots on the prestigious list—more than half of the total entries—UAE nationals dominate the ranking, reaffirming the country’s commitment to empowering women in leadership. Saudi Arabia follows with four entries, while three Egyptian women are also recognized for their impact.

Among the notable Emirati figures featured is Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), securing the third spot overall. She is joined by Latifa Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, who continue to redefine the landscape of cultural and media governance in the UAE.

Driving Regional and Global Change

The ranking is based on key factors such as leadership scope, additional positions held, years of experience, and major initiatives undertaken in 2024. Many of these women are actively involved in global collaborations that drive progress in their respective sectors.

For instance, Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), played a pivotal role in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British pharmaceutical giant GSK, establishing Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for vaccine distribution.

The impact of these leaders extends beyond the UAE. Nezha Hayat, Chairperson & CEO of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), led an agreement with France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers in October 2024, strengthening financial regulatory cooperation. Meanwhile, Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the U.S., launched the inaugural Kering Generation Award in Saudi Arabia, supporting innovative fashion startups with a focus on sustainability.

Top 5 Arab Women in Government – 2025

Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al-Thani (Qatari) – Chairperson of Qatar Museums, Doha Film Institute, Reach Out to Asia, and Qatar Leadership Centre Reema Bandar Al-Saud (Saudi) – Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the U.S. Bodour Al Qasimi (Emirati) – Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) Latifa Rashid Al Maktoum (Emirati) – Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) Mona Al Marri (Emirati) – Vice Chairperson & Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office

With the UAE leading in representation, this year’s Forbes Middle East ranking showcases the country’s progress in integrating women into the highest levels of government and public sector leadership. These women are not only shaping national policies but also influencing global conversations on governance, diplomacy, and innovation.