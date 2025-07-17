Europe loses 171,000 hospital beds in decade

Recent data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, has revealed that EU member states lost approximately 171,110 hospital beds between 2012 and 2022, reflecting a decline of around seven percent over the decade.

According to Eurostat, the decrease is partly attributed to a shift in healthcare strategies, including shorter hospital stays and a growing reliance on outpatient services.

The data highlights disparities among countries. Bulgaria and Germany recorded the highest ratios, with 823 and 766 hospital beds per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. In contrast, Sweden and Denmark had the lowest, with 190 and 248 beds per 100,000 people, due to their focus on strengthening primary healthcare. Meanwhile, the Netherlands and Sweden lead the EU in long-term care bed availability.

While this transformation reflects progress in service delivery, health experts caution that the overall reduction in hospital beds could pose risks, particularly in the event of future health emergencies or crises.