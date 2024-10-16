European Parliament President Roberta Metsola receives Reem Al Hashimy, Thani Al Zeyoudi

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, were received by Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, for an official meeting at the European Parliament headquarters. The discussions focused on strengthening ties between the UAE and the European Union, with an emphasis on trade, climate, and regional and global security matters, as well as continuing to foster more robust and transparent communication channels.

Minister Al Hashimy’s also met with members of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with the Arab Peninsula (DARP), where all parties engaged in in-depth talks on a range of urgent crises affecting the Middle East and beyond. The delegation emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address security challenges, humanitarian issues, and global stability.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation on key global issues. They emphasized the importance of maintaining a stable, secure, and prosperous Middle East, with both the UAE and the EU playing pivotal roles in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The discussions also highlighted the need for continued collaboration on humanitarian initiatives, as well as joint efforts to tackle climate change, and the evolving security landscape. Both parties agreed to ensure that diplomatic efforts remain grounded in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared vision for a more secure and interconnected world. Discussions also covered key areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment and advanced technologies.

In addition to Minister Al Hashimy, Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, and Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union, were present at the meetings.

