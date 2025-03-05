Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction plan

The Extraordinary Arab Summit approved today the plan submitted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, in full coordination with the State of Palestine and Arab countries, and based on studies conducted by the World Bank and the United Nations Development Fund, regarding early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza. The plan was adopted as a comprehensive Arab initiative, with efforts to provide financial, material, and political support for its implementation.

In the "Cairo Declaration" issued at the conclusion of the summit today, the summit urged the international community and international and regional financial institutions to swiftly provide the necessary support for the plan. It emphasised that these efforts run parallel to launching a political path and a horizon for a permanent and just solution, aimed at fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their state and live in peace and security.

The summit welcomed the convening of an international conference in Cairo as soon as possible for Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction. This conference will be organised in collaboration with the State of Palestine and the United Nations, with an invitation extended to the international community to participate in order to accelerate the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gaza. Additionally, the summit called for the establishment of a trust fund to receive financial pledges from all countries and donor financing institutions to implement recovery and reconstruction projects.

The summit reaffirmed the clear and repeatedly emphasised Arab stance, including in the Bahrain Declaration issued on May 16, 2024, rejecting in absolute terms any form of displacement of the Palestinian people from their land or within it, under any pretext, circumstance, justification, or claim. The summit considered such actions a grave violation of international law, a crime against humanity, and an act of ethnic cleansing. It also condemned policies of starvation and scorched-earth tactics aimed at forcing the Palestinian people to leave their land. The summit stressed the necessity for Israel, as the occupying power, to abide by relevant international legitimacy resolutions, which reject any attempts to alter the demographic composition of Palestinian territories.

Furthermore, the summit condemned the recent decision by the Israeli government to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip and to close the crossings used for relief operations. It affirmed that these actions constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement, international law, and international humanitarian law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention. The summit also expressed its rejection of Israel’s use of siege and the starvation of civilians as a means to achieve political objectives.

