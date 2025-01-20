FACTBOX: What to Expect on Trump’s Inauguration Day

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term and solidifying one of the most remarkable political comebacks in U.S. history. Inauguration Day, steeped in tradition, will feature ceremonies, performances, and policy-focused actions.

Here’s what to expect:

WHEN IS THE INAUGURATION?

Trump will take the oath of office at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) , administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The ceremony, initially planned for the U.S. Capitol steps, will move indoors due to freezing temperatures.

Trump’s inaugural address aims to project unity and optimism, a contrast to his 2017 speech, which painted a stark picture of "American Carnage."

Outgoing President Joe Biden has confirmed his attendance, continuing the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.

WHO IS INVITED?

Breaking with precedent, Trump has invited several foreign leaders: Argentina’s President Javier Milei , an outspoken supporter, will attend. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed plans to join. Chinese President Xi Jinping declined but will send a senior envoy.

High-profile attendees include Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.

PARADE TO THE WHITE HOUSE

The traditional parade along Pennsylvania Avenue has been canceled due to the weather.

A substitute event will be held at the 20,000-seat Capital One Arena, featuring military regiments, marching bands, and floats.

GETTING TO WORK

Trump plans to sign a sweeping array of executive orders on his first day, with a focus on border security, energy production, and immigration. Key actions include:

Declaring Mexican drug cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations."

Reinstating the "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy.

Restarting construction of the border wall.

Increasing fossil fuel production under his "drill, baby, drill" campaign promise.

Pardoning individuals convicted in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Restoring TikTok’s access to the U.S. market.

PARTIES AND RALLIES

Eighteen inaugural galas are planned, including three official events Trump is expected to attend.

On Sunday, Trump held a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Capital One Arena, marking his return to D.C. after January 6, 2021.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg will co-host a reception for Republican donors alongside Miriam Adelson and Tilman Fertitta.

Oil magnate Harold Hamm will host a rooftop inauguration watch party near the White House.

WHO COVERS THE COSTS?

Trump’s inauguration committee, led by real estate developer Steve Witkoff and former Senator Kelly Loeffler , will finance all official events except the taxpayer-funded Capitol swearing-in ceremony.

Major donors include Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, and OpenAI's Sam Altman, each pledging $1 million.

Trump’s 2017 inauguration raised $106.7 million; this year, reports suggest over $170 million has been raised.

Trump’s second inauguration promises a blend of tradition, high-profile attendance, and decisive political action, setting the stage for his next term in office.

