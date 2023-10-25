FNC discusses parliamentary ties with Malawi

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), met with Catherine Gotani Hara, Speaker of the National Assembly of Malawi, to discuss ways of developing and strengthening the parliamentary cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 147th meeting of the IPU General Assembly in Luanda, Angola, in the presence of Khaled Omar Al Kharji, Member of the UAE Parliamentary Group.

The meeting highlighted the key role of parliaments in addressing global issues, with a particular focus on climate change, as well as the need for active engagement by parliamentary entities in a relevant gathering coinciding with the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). The UAE will host this event in December at Expo City Dubai.

