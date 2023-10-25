FNC discusses strengthening parliamentary relations with UK

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with a delegation from the UK parliament led by Karen Bradley, Chair of the House of Commons Procedure Committee.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly held in Angola, in the presence of Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, FNC Member.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the strong bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and the UK, along with the importance of advancing cooperation between their parliaments.

They also discussed the UAE’s hosting of the 28th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held this year at Expo City Dubai and will witness the first global assessment of the progress in implementing the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The UAE is keen to attract broad participation at the conference and cooperate with all countries and stakeholders to reach ambitious and comprehensive outcomes for all.

Al Nuaimi invited the British delegation to participate in the parliamentary meeting on the sidelines of COP28, organised by the FNC in cooperation with the IPU.

