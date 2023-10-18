FNC Speaker, Jordanian Speaker of the House of Representatives review humanitarian situation in region

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) has discussed, over the phone, with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ahmad Al Safadi the latest developments in the region, especially on the humanitarian level and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the repercussions of the current crisis.

During the phone call, the parties discussed ways to protect civilians and preserve their lives as a top priority, in addition to the course of regional and international efforts being made to end the escalation, tension and rising violence in the region.

Ghobash stressed the UAE’s unwavering stance, which calls for supporting all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace, represented by the two-state solution, in accordance with the three established pillars, which are the relevant international references, the Arab Peace Initiative, and a return to the borders of June 4, 1967, so that the Palestinian people can establish its independent state on its national territory, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.