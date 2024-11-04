FNC Speaker receives President of Republic of Slovenia

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting also explored ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the UAE and Slovenia across various fields, given the vast and diverse opportunities that both countries possess, particularly in economic and investment sectors, as well as other vital areas that contribute to achieving international security and stability.

The two sides also addressed regional and international issues developments on both regional and international fronts. They emphasised the importance of achieving global peace, security, and stability, as well as supporting all efforts made to provide a better future for the world's populations and to achieve the desired security and stability globally.

They also highlighted the significance of enhancing cooperation, consultation, and parliamentary coordination between the two friendly councils through increased mutual visits, working towards unifying positions, visions, and approaches regarding various issues of common interest in different parliamentary forums, and striving for the exchange of visits, expertise, knowledge, and parliamentary practices.

