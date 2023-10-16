FNC Speaker receives President of Timor-Leste

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received José Ramos Horta, President of Timor-Leste, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of boosting the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Timor-Leste to serve the interests of the two friendly nations and keep pace with growing developments in all sectors.

They also affirmed the importance of strengthening their parliamentary relations through exchanges, coordination, and consultations on various issues of mutual interest.

Both sides then discussed regional and international issues and addressed the latest regional and international developments while highlighting the importance of achieving global peace, security, and stability, and supporting all efforts to create a better future for the peoples of the world and ensure global security and stability.

Ghobash said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, always aims to establish relations with countries based on solid foundations of common cooperation, friendship, mutual respect and consolidating the principles of brotherhood and cooperation among nations and peoples, as well as establish the foundations of peace and coexistence.

He also commended the positive step taken by Timor-Leste to adopt the Human Fraternity Document in 2022, making it a national document taught in its schools.

Ramos Horta stressed the importance of bilateral visits to reinforce the relations between the two countries to broader and more welcoming levels in all areas and strengthen the cooperation in sustainable development, renewable energy, and innovation between the two friendly nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by several officials and FNC members, along with Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Timor-Leste.

