12.05 PM Monday, 30 December 2024
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:41 07:00 12:24 15:21 17:43 19:02
30 December 2024
Advanced
Home

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Published
By E247

Former US President Jimmy Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died at his home in Georgia on Sunday, the Carter Centre, a nonprofit organisation, said. He was 100.

The Carter Centre said there will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington. These events will be followed by a private interment in Plains, it said.

Final arrangements for the former president's state funeral are still pending.

Carter served as the 39th US president from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his "untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 30 December 2024 11:04