Four Emirati aid convoys arrive in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Four convoys carrying various humanitarian aid from the UAE have entered Gaza this week through Egypt's Rafah border crossing.

This effort aligns with the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian mission to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current challenging circumstances, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoys consist of 47 trucks loaded with over 605 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, medical items, children's nutritional supplements, as well as clothing, shelter materials, and other essential necessities.

The UAE continues its humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, aiming to alleviate the hardships faced by residents, particularly the most vulnerable groups, by providing essential supplies to ease their suffering.

