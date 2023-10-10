Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of Maldives, Tunisia, Germany

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, held separate meetings with Aminath Shabeena, Ambassador of the Maldives to the UAE, Mu'izz bin Abdul Sattar Binameem, Ambassador of Tunisia to the UAE, and Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, along with Sybille Pfaff, Consul-General of Germany in Dubai, at his office in the Emiri Court.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors and wished them success in their duties.

During the meetings, the ambassadors discussed with Sheikh Mohammed the bilateral ties between the UAE and their respective countries.

They also lauded the UAE’s development drive and Fujairah’s advancement in all areas.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Fujairah Crown Prince.

