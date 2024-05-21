Funeral ceremony for Iranian President, FM begins in Tabriz

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
The funeral ceremony for Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions who were killed in a helicopter crash, began in the city of Tabriz on Tuesday morning.
According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, the funeral ceremony is being held for Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Tabriz' Imam for Friday Prayers Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and one of the president's bodyguards Mahdi Mousavi.
