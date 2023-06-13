12.40 AM Wednesday, 14 June 2023
14 June 2023
Gargash, Al Marar meet Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

Published
By WAM

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri.

The meeting addressed the prospects of promoting bilateral relations between the two countries in a manner that achieves their common interests and promotes stability and prosperity in the region.
The discussions touched on a number of topics and issues of interest.

