Gargash meets German official

By WAM

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, today met with Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the meeting, the two discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Germany and ways of strengthening them in light of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

They also talked about several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

