GCC Secretary General Condemns Brutal Israeli Attack on Nuseirat Camp as Heinous Terrorist Crime

His Excellency, Mr Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned the brutal Israeli attack on the Nuseirat camp in Gaza, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of defenseless Palestinian civilians.

His Excellency stated that this attack is a heinous and terrorist crime that targeted innocent, defenseless people with unprecedented brutality. He stressed that this barbaric aggression reveals the true face of the Israeli occupation forces and demonstrates their complete disregard for all international conventions and humanitarian values. His Excellency noted that this heinous crime is part of a series of attacks launched by Israel, which systematically targets Palestinians.

Moreover, HE the Secretary General called on the international community to assume its historical and moral responsibilities and take immediate and decisive action to stop these repeated and horrific crimes against the brotherly Palestinian people.

His Excellency stressed that the GCC countries stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and to live in peace. He further reiterated the firm positions of the countries of the Cooperation Council regarding the Palestinian cause, and their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital in East Jerusalem, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

