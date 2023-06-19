GCC Secretary General Welcomes Resumption of Diplomatic Representation between the UAE and Qatar

​His Excellency Mr. Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the resumption of diplomatic representation between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar, which comes in implementation of the agreement of Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC countries at the "Summit of Sultan Qaboos and Shaikh Sabah" held in Al Ula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in January 2021.



His Excellency praised this blessed step, which embodies the care provided by the leaders to the course of the Cooperation Council, and the bonds of kinship, friendliness, brotherhood, history and common destiny linking the GCC countries and their unity, and in support and promotion of the joint Gulf action, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the peoples of the Cooperation Council states.

