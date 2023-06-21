Germany confirms new ambassador to Russia

The German government has announced the appointment of a new ambassador in Moscow, after securing the approval of the Russian government.

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff will be succeeding Geza Andreas von Geyr, who has occupied the post since 2019.

"The entry into service is scheduled for this summer," a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said.

Who is Alexander Graf Lambsdorff?

The new ambassador hails from a family of aristocrats. Moreover, his uncle Otto Graf Lambsdorff was a long-serving minister and a seasoned politician in the 1970s and 1980s.

Like his uncle, Lambsdorff is also a member and leading figure in the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP).

He is currently a member of the Bundestag, where he holds the post of deputy leader of the FDP's parliamentary party.

The 56-year-old has previously occupied several posts within the German Foreign Service, including serving in the press department in Washington, and becoming a member of the European Parliament.

Between 2003 and 2004, Lambsdorff served as an expert on Russian affairs within the foreign service.

